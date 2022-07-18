Azerbaijan has tremendous potential in renewable energy: EU chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has tremendous potential in renewable energy, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said as she made joint press statements with President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“Today we are laying the ground for a new partnership in this area,” Ursula von der Leyen said commenting on a memorandum of understanding on strategic partnership in the field of energy signed between Azerbaijan and the EU.

The EU chief noted that the parties commit to reducing methane emissions through the entire gas supply chain.

News.Az