Azerbaijan helping NASA to study Sun

"Shamakhi Observatory is one of many astronomical complexes from which the information is provided to NASA"

The data obtained from the Shamakhi Observatory are used by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to study the Sun, Natchimuthuk "Nat" Gopalswamy, a staff scientist at the Heliophysics Division of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland, Astrophysicist in the Solar Physics Laboratory told Trend.

Gopalswamy noted that the Shamakhi Observatory is one of many astronomical complexes from which the information is provided to NASA.

"The obtained data is used to study the Sun. Azerbaijan has successfully entered the ranks of countries with a developed space industry. Space unites us, and I believe that the initiative of Azerbaijan will be particularly useful," Gopalswamy said.

Gopalswamy noted that Azerbaijan joined the NASA International Space Weather Initiative (ISWI) in 2005 and is taking an active part in conferences and seminars held by ISWI. In total, 80 countries have joined the NASA initiative.

"Azerbaijan has achieved good results in space sphere, and the work carried out in the country in this sphere is in line with the world standards. I believe that Azerbaijan will achieve even greater progress in this direction," Gopalswamy said.

