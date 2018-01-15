Azerbaijan helps Interpol locate over 100 "wanted" criminals

+ ↺ − 16 px

The location of 76 internationally wanted persons and 39 persons wanted by member countries of Interpol was established in Azerbaijan in 2017 with the assistance of the organization’s National Central Bureau, Azerbaijani Interior Minister Ramil Usubov said.

He made the remarks at an expanded meeting of the Interior Ministry on Jan. 15, dedicated to the results of fighting crime, protecting public order and ensuring public safety in 2017 and upcoming tasks, according to Trend.

Usubov said that, in general, the indicator of the search activity was 71.4 percent.

The minister noted that the fight against organized crime was conducted purposefully in 2017, and 1,028 criminal groups which committed 2,698 crimes were neutralized.

News.Az

News.Az