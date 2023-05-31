Azerbaijan helps meet global need for secure energy supplies - Biden

+ ↺ − 16 px

From developing the Middle Corridor-including the Southern Gas Corridor - to helping increase energy diversification that bolsters energy resilience, Azerbaijan is helping meet a global need for secure energy supplies, US President Joseph Biden said in his letter addressed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the beginning of the International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition in Baku, News.Az reports.

“I send my best wishes to you and the people of Azerbaijan as you gather for the International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition in Baku,” the US president said.

Biden pointed out that for more than three decades, Azerbaijan and the United States have built a solid partnership-from countering transnational threats to promoting inclusive economic growth.

“This event underscores our countries’ shared commitment to a secure and clean energy future. Azerbaijan has played a central role in this effort. From developing the Middle Corridor-including the Southern Gas Corridor - to helping increase energy diversification that bolsters energy resilience, Azerbaijan is helping meet a global need for secure energy supplies. I am encouraged by Azerbaijan’s efforts to achieve global climate goals, including launching initiatives to increase renewable energy development and strengthen energy efficiency,” he said.

Biden stressed that the United States will stand with Azerbaijan as you implement these measures, as well as undertake reforms that will promote rule of law and advance opportunities for the Azerbaijani people.

“In addition, we will continue to support a sustainable and just peace in the region –which will help promote security and prosperity across the South Caucasus for generations to come. I took forward to our continued cooperation in the years ahead,” the US president added.

