Azerbaijan highlights COP29-related initiatives in Brazil

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister, COP29 Chief Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev presented the country’s climate initiatives during a panel discussion at the Brazilian Centre for International Relations (CEBRI).

At a panel session titled "Connecting Continents: Dialogue on Climate Leadership from Baku to Belém," Rafiyev detailed Azerbaijan's goals for the COP29 negotiations and explored the potential long-term global impact of the conference, News.Az reports, citing the COP29 press service.The event saw participation from former Brazilian Environment Minister Isabello Teixeiro and senior representatives of Brazil's Foreign Ministry.Rafiyev emphasized Azerbaijan’s commitment to advancing global climate goals, offering insights into initiatives that will shape the conference’s agenda and Azerbaijan’s role in climate leadership.The Conference of the Parties (COP), is held annually, with the Presidency rotating between the five recognised UN regions.This year, Azerbaijan has been selected as the Presidency of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29), to be hosted in Baku this November. Azerbaijan has a strong track record of hosting international events and has chosen Baku Stadium as the venue for COP29.To deliver a process that is transparent, impartial and inclusive, the COP29 Presidency has developed a plan based on two mutually reinforcing pillars to enhance ambition and enable action.

News.Az