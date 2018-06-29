Azerbaijan hit by another earthquake

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude-3.4 earthquake shook Azerbaijan’s Saatli district at 14:57 (GMT + 4) on June 29.

The ANAS Republican Seismic Survey Center told APA that the earthquake happened 27km southeast of the Saatli station but passed unnoticed as the epicenter was 37km deep.

Earlier in the day, there were tremors in Guba district as well.

News.Az

