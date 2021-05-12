Azerbaijan holding Khari Bulbul music festival (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Khari Bulbul music festival has started in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

Music groups are performing the compositions at the festival, which has been organized on the Jidir plain.

The festival is being held for the first time since the liberation of Shusha from the Armenian occupation. The festival includes the performance by music groups of different nations living in Azerbaijan, a program of folk and classical music.

News.Az presents the video footage:

