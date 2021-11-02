Azerbaijan holds business training in Zangilan within ‘Smart Village’ project

+ ↺ − 16 px

Business training has been organized in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district within the framework of the ‘Smart Village’ project, News.Az reports citing the Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, the residents of the Agaly village of the Zangilan district will be supported in creating a micro-business within the framework of the ‘Smart Village’ project.

The aim of the cooperation between the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Business (SME) under the Ministry of Economy, the Agency for Agricultural Services under the Ministry of Agriculture, the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and the Executive Power of the Zangilan District.

At the first stage, 22 residents of Zangilan will be involved in the self-employment program. It is reported that land plots will be allocated for them for entrepreneurial activity. After the completion of the training, the participants of the program will be provided with the appropriate equipment.

Representatives of the Agency for the Development of SMEs and the Agency for Agrarian Reforms have already met with villagers to determine their future areas of activity. As a result of the meetings, such spheres as the repair of vehicles, household appliances, construction, hairdressing services, the production of flour products, trade, and others were identified.

It is noted that business training started on November 1 and will last until the end of the month.









News.Az