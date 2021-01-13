Azerbaijan holds discussions on creating new memorial complex, museum in Baku (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture organized an online meeting dedicated to the concept of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum.

At the meeting, Deputy Minister of Culture Sevda Mammadaliyeva informed about the work carried out by the ministry in accordance with the order of the President of Azerbaijan dated December 3, 2020 on the creation of the Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum in Baku, the ministry said.

Mammadaliyeva emphasized that on behalf of the First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, the Ministry of Culture was instructed to create a working group on the concept of the Victory Museum.

In a short time, discussions and exchange of views were held at the meeting on the concept of the Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum. The initial draft of the Action Plan for the collection of materials for the creation of the complex and the museum was also discussed.

In the near future, meetings are planned in a more expanded composition of the internal working group, which will be created under the ministry.

