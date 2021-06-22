Azerbaijan holds discussions on visit of UNESCO mission to its liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the telephone conversation between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, a number of meetings between Azerbaijan and UNESCO have been held in recent months in a video conference format, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

Abdullayeva stressed that during the last meeting, which took place on June 21, 2021, the Azerbaijani side reiterated its readiness to accept the UNESCO mission and called on the organization to accelerate this process.

“In this regard, discussions were held on the visit of the UNESCO mission to the liberated Aghdam and Fizuli regions and the city of Shusha,” she said.

“In addition, I would like to note that as a result of discussions between the Azerbaijani side and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), an agreement was reached on the implementation of the UNHCR mission to the conflict-affected areas of our country. Azerbaijan is fully prepared to accept the UNHCR mission. We are currently awaiting a response from both organizations to complete the work related to the visit,” the spokesperson added.

News.Az