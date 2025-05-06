Azerbaijan holds great importance for Iran: Deputy FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan holds significant importance for Iran, said Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Head of the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS).

Speaking during discussions on the theme “Azerbaijan-Iran Relations in the Context of Regional Processes,” the two countries are bound together by close relations and shared sentiments, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Khatibzadeh emphasized that bilateral relations have entered a new and promising phase, citing the recent visit of the Iranian President to Azerbaijan as a turning point.

He also highlighted the need to remove artificial barriers between the two countries and to further elevate their relationship to a higher level.

News.Az