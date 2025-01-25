Azerbaijan holds military training for reservists - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The training session involving a group of reservists called from the reserve within the framework of joint actions with the State Service of Azerbaijan for Mobilization and Conscription is being held under the training plan for 2025.

In accordance with the plan, socio-political training classes were conducted to enhance the discipline and improve the moral and psychological state of reservists, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry. The training classes continue with the education of medical personnel and the execution of practical exercises aimed at ensuring the accurate and timely provision of first aid.Subsequently, firing training exercises were conducted for the personnel participating in the training.During these exercises, they were instructed on the tactical and technical characteristics of small arms and hand grenade launchers, as well as the proper rules for their use. The session also included practical shooting exercises to advance skills.The focus of the training session is to further develop the knowledge and skills of the reserves and maintain a high level of combat readiness by improving their practical skills.

News.Az