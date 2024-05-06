Azerbaijan holds training session for reservists - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense's training plan for 2024, as part of joint activities with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, a training session with a group of reservists in military units proceeds.

Reservists undergoing registration and medical check-up at the assembly point headquarters are provided with military uniforms and other necessary provisions, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.Enlightening conversations are conducted with reservists to communicate safety rules, alongside drill training.As part of the training plan, various tasks will be conducted during the session to enhance the combat readiness, knowledge, and skills of the reservists, while also refining their practical abilities in the field.

News.Az