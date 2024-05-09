Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan home to free and thriving Jewish community: Israeli diplomat

Azerbaijan is home to a free and thriving Jewish community, Aliza Bin Noun, Political Director at Israel’s Foreign Ministry, said on X, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan is home to a free and thriving Jewish community. Today I paid respect at the grave of Albert Agarunov, an Azerbaijani national hero and a son of the local Jewish community. In times of rising antisemitism in the world, it is heartwarming to see the freedom and equality which the Jewish community enjoys in Azerbaijan,” Bin Noun said on X.



Earlier, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Aliza Bin Noun to discuss the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel across economic, security, high-tech, and other areas.

