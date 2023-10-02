Azerbaijan hosts 74th International Astronautical Congress

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 74th International Astronautical Congress in partnership with the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) and the International Astronautical Federation will start today in Baku, News.Az.

The event will be attended by representatives of space agencies, public sector, investors and private space companies, local and international media, as well as more than 5,000 representatives from 101 countries.

The International Astronautical Congress has 150 companies represented in the exhibition hall.

Among the agencies and companies participating in the exhibition are the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Japan Space Agency (JAXA), the Italian Space Agency (Agenzia Speziale Italiana), AIRBUS, the Canadian Innovation Center Ino, the French National Center for Space Research CNES, the Indian Space Agency ISRO, the Turkish Space Agency Türkiye Uzay Ajansı and other international companies.

Conferences, technical sessions and exhibitions will be organized within the Baku Congress. Technical sessions will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The next International Astronautical Congress will be held in Milan (Italy).

In addition, the Baku Congress will select the city where the event will be held in 2026.

The International Astronautical Congress in Baku will last until October 6.

News.Az