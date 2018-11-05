Azerbaijan hosts conference of Palestinian ambassadors in Asian states

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Republic of Azerbaijan hosted the Conference of the Ambassadors of the State of Palestine in the Asian continent, the country's Foreign Ministry told News.Az

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Palestine Dr. Riad Malki, deputy foreign minister for Africa, Asia, and Australia affairs Mazen Shamiyah, head of the Palestinian National Fund Mouin Elias Yousef Khouri, 27 Palestinian Ambassadors accredited in Asian countries and diplomats from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Palestine visited Azerbaijan to take part at the conference.

Addressing the opening session of the conference, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted with satisfaction the decision to host the gathering as a response to request made by the Palestinian side and underlined the continued support of Azerbaijan to the brotherly People of Palestine in their struggle to achieve peace, stability and sustainable development. Minister Mammadyarov stressed that Azerbaijan consistently stands for the two-state solution of the Palestinian issue with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine.

It was noted that Azerbaijan hosted several international events on Palestine, including an international conference on the issue of Jerusalem, which was held last year in Azerbaijan with participation of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, the United Nations Coordination Office for Humanitarian Affairs, the OIC, and various non-governmental and civil society organizations.

Also, it has been emphasized that the Republic of Azerbaijan always supports Palestinian people in difficult times and is committed to Islamic solidarity and vivid example of this support is the allocation of $ 200,000 to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) by Azerbaijan in October of this year.

Minister Mammadyarov briefed the conference participants on Armenia's aggressive policy and its consequences against our country, stressing that UN Security Council's four resolutions on the immediate and unconditional release of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan have not yet been implemented.

Mammadyarov also informed the participants of the conference about the activities of Azerbaijan within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), considerable contribution of Azerbaijan to the cause of Islamic Solidarity, as well as initiatives launched and events organized in this regard.

Foreign Minister Riad Malki expressed his gratitude for continued support of Azerbaijan to the People of Palestine in their struggle to achieve peace and underlined that the decision to host the conference of Ambassadors of Palestine in Asian states is a vivid example to it.

