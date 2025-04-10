Azerbaijan hosts first Türkiye-Israel technical meeting on conflict prevention in Syria

The first technical meeting between Türkiye and Israel on a conflict prevention mechanism aimed at avoiding "unwanted incidents" in Syria was held Wednesday in Azerbaijan, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

The ministry noted that Israel must immediately end its "provocative attacks," which are threatening Syria's territorial integrity and destabilizing its security and stability, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The ministry also added that Israel's ongoing illegal settlement activities in the West Bank are undermining stability and peace in the region.

News.Az