Azerbaijan hosts photo exhibition at Korean parliament

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Korea and Korea-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group co-hosted a photo exhibition in Seoul, Nov. 19, to celebrate Azerbaijan's centenary, The Korea Times reported.

The guests at the National Assembly looked at photos related to the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) and modern-day Azerbaijan.

Among the guests were Azerbaijani Ambassador to Korea Ramzi Teymurov, Lee Myoung-su and Na Kyung-won, both main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) lawmakers, former Korean Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Kwang-chul and Hankuk University of Foreign Studies professor Oh Chong-jin.

Lee Myoung-su is the president of Korea-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group comprised of active legislators from the two countries.

Lee Kwang-chul was Korea's first ambassador to Azerbaijan. The two countries established diplomatic relations in March 1992.

The exhibition was preceded by a conference, during which the participants shared thoughts on Azerbaijan's history and its relations with Korea.

Ambassador Teymurov underscored that his republic declared independence on May 28, 1918, as the first democratic state in the Muslim world and also the first secular state in Eastern Europe.

He said Azerbaijan's "estimable process of nation-building," despite its short existence, resulted in political and economic reforms, the establishment of democratic institutions, issuance of the national currency, establishment of the national bank, army building and creation of its national anthem, national flags and other symbolic attributes of the country.

"The idea of a free Azerbaijan never wavered," the envoy said, referring to the Soviet Red Army's invasion of the country before it restored independence in 1991.

He emphasized high-level relations between the assemblies of Azerbaijan and Korea, such as bilateral visits of the parliamentarian speakers and the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Reps. Lee Myoung-su and Na Kyung-won talked about significance of holding such events at the National Assembly, development strategy of Azerbaijan, achievements and perspectives of the bilateral relations.

Lee Kwang-chul and Oh Chong-Jin led a presentation and shared their views on the ADR's history and explained cultural similarities of the two countries.

A documentary, "Lifelong Mission" was featured at the closing session of the conference.

The film is about the Azerbaijani delegation to the Paris Peace Conference in January 1919.

The delegation was led by Alimardan bey Topchubashov, who served as the ADR's parliamentary speaker and foreign minister.

The documentary was filmed by the Baku Media Center with the support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation and was produced by Arzu Aliyeva, an Azerbaijani-born director and producer.

News.Az

