Azerbaijan House opens in Berlin

Azerbaijan House opened in Berlin on December 24 on the initiative of the State Committee of Azerbaijan on Work with the Diaspora.

Azerbaijan houses are mainly commissioned in the cities densely populated by Azerbaijanis abroad, according to the State Committee.

The opening ceremony in Berlin was attended by Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Ramin Hasanov, members of the German Azerbaijanis Alliance, diaspora activists, Azerbaijani compatriots, representatives of the public and the media.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Fuad Muradov mentioned the success achieved by Azerbaijan in recent years under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, stressed that Azerbaijan’s houses are open to all who love Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people.

Then Ambassador Ramin Hasanov, Chairman of the German Azerbaijanis Alliance Yashar Musayev and others also delivered speeches.

