Azerbaijan, Hungary are strategic partners: Minister

Azerbaijan and Hungary are strategic partners, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said on Thursday.

He made the remarks at the 8th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in Baku, News.Az reports.

The minister stressed that major steps are being taken to develop bilateral relations between the two countries and the private sector makes an important contribution to the development of cooperation.

Babayev also thanked Hungary for its fair stance on the Second Karabakh War.

