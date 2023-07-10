Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss development of economic and trade relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy held a meeting with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for further development of economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

“During the meeting with Peter Szijjártó, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, we addressed the measures taken to strengthen the partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary, the development of bilateral economic and #trade relations, and explored the prospects for future cooperation,” Minister Jabbarov tweeted.

During the meeting with Peter Szijjártó, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, we addressed the measures taken to strengthen the partnership between ?? and ??, the development of bilateral #economic and #trade relations, and explored the prospects for future… pic.twitter.com/O2gc53zLXD — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) July 10, 2023

News.Az