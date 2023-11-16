Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss development of trade and investment cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has held a meeting through videoconferencing with Minister of Economic Development of Hungary Márton Nagy, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the two hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Hungary relations, and stressed the important role of reciprocal visits and events held in terms of expanding economic partnership.

The parties exchanged views on the current state of economic and trade relations, as well as development of mutual trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

News.Az