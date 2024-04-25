Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 10th session of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary has kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

The session is attended by a delegation headed by Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó and a delegation headed by Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev.

To note, the 9th session of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary was held in Budapest on February 17 last year.

News.Az