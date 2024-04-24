Azerbaijan-Hungary Energy Working Group holds fourth meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fourth meeting of the Working Group on Energy between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary has been held at the Ministry of Energy in a hybrid format.

Addressing the meeting, Co-chairman of the Working Group, Head of Administration of the Ministry of Energy Zaur Mammadov hailed the high-level political relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary, noting that high-level reciprocal visits contribute to the development of cooperation, the Energy Ministry's press service told News.Az.

Mammadov emphasized that the meetings held at various levels and the signed documents contribute to the cooperation development in the field of both traditional energy and green energy, and the work done and the results achieved are ahead of plans.

Head of Department of Energy and Climate Diplomacy Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Izabella Feierabend shared her views on the current state of cooperation within the Working Group and the steps to be taken in the current year.

The meeting provided insights into the work done over the past period since the third meeting of the Working Group, as well as featured presentations on projects implemented in the fields of cooperation on oil and gas, green energy, energy regulation and energy efficiency. The sides discussed issues arising from the agreement on natural gas supply concluded in last July between the energy companies of the two countries. The pair also expressed interest in continuing discussions on medium and long-term gas trade.

They referred to the results of ministerial meetings between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary to implement the agreement on strategic partnership in the field of development and transmission of green energy, and noted that this cooperation platform contributes to the implementation of the green agenda of both countries.

The meeting also encouraged the continuation of the organization of mutual trainings and seminars between the regulatory authorities of the countries, exchanged views on the exchange of experience in the field of energy efficiency and the management of energy efficiency funds.

At the end, a protocol was signed on the outcomes of the 4th meeting of the Working Group on Energy. It was decided to hold the next meeting of the Working Group in Budapest next year.

News.Az