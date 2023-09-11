Azerbaijan, Hungary explore potential for partnering on green energy projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation headed by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov paid a working visit to Hungary, News.Az reports.

During the visit, Minister Jabbarov held a meeting with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

At the meeting, the Azerbaijani and Hungarian ministers explored the potential for partnering on green energy projects.

“During the meeting, we shared perspectives on the extensive collaboration across different sectors between our nations, discussed initiatives aimed at strengthening our trade and economic ties and explored the potential for partnering on green energy projects,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

News.Az