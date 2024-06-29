Azerbaijan, Hungary hail successful military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his official visit to Budapest, Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Vice President of the Hungarian National Assembly Csaba Hende, the Defence Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The meeting emphasized the special role of the heads of Azerbaijan and Hungary in the development of relations between the countries and that joint cooperation successfully continues in the military sphere, as in all spheres.The sides also held a wide exchange of views on the prospects of bilateral cooperation between the countries.

News.Az