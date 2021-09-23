Azerbaijan, Hungary ink agreement on co-op in field of archive work

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 22, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

At the beginning of the meeting, the “Agreement on cooperation in the field of archive work” was signed between the National Archive Department of the Republic of Azerbaijan and National Archives of Hungary.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the strategic nature of relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary and stressed that relations between the Azerbaijani and Hungarian peoples are based on historical roots.

The sides also exchanged views on cooperation between the two countries in transport, energy, tourism and other fields.

Minister Bayramov broadly informed his counterpart on the current situation in the region, new opportunities for cooperation that emerged after the conflict, as well as the restoration works being carried out by the government of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories.

The Hungarian side expressed interest in participating in the process of rehabilitation and reconstruction of the conflict-affected areas.

Szijjártó said that great importance was attached to the development of relations with Azerbaijan, a friendly country to Hungary and that cooperation between our countries in the political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields was developing steadily.

Speaking about the wide cooperation between Hungary and Azerbaijan in the energy sector, the Minister noted that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner in the field of energy security and plays an important role in ensuring the diversification of energy supply routes to Europe.

The further development of relations between the two countries, as well as other issues of mutual interest, were discussed at the meeting.

