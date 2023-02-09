Azerbaijan, Hungary mull holding joint business forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli has met with Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Katalin Bihari, the Ministry of Economy told News.Az.

During the meeting, also attended by Ambassador of Hungary to Azerbaijan Tamás Jozsef Torma, the sides highlighted that the relations between the two friendly countries are those of a strategic partnership, stressing that both countries` leaders attach special importance to the expansion of relations and leveraging existing opportunities in terms of developing the cooperation in various fields.

The sides also discussed issues of bilateral economic cooperation, including the participation of Hungarian companies in the projects implemented in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, as well as holding a joint Azerbaijani-Hungarian business forum.

News.Az