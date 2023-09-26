Azerbaijan, Hungary mull various aspects of economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a video conference with Hungarian Minister of Economic Development Marton Nagy to discuss various aspects of economic cooperation, News.Az reports.

“During the video conference with Marton Nagy, the Hungarian Minister of Economic Development, we discussed various aspects of economic cooperation between our countries. This included discussions on promoting #trade relations, encouraging mutual investments and exploring prospects for the implementation of joint projects,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

