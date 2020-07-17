Azerbaijan, Hungary sign bilateral documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Hungary have signed several bilateral documents.

The documents were signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó following their meeting in Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

A memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Human Resources of Hungary on cooperation in the field of health and medical science, a memorandum between the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the National Tax and Customs Administration of Hungary on the exchange of information and assistance in obtaining tax requirements, as well as an agreement between the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Innovation and Technology of Hungary on cooperation in the field of medical industry, were signed.

News.Az