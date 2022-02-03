Azerbaijan, Hungary sign several bilateral documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 8th meeting of the joint governmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary wrapped up in Baku with the signing of several bilateral documents, News.Az reports.

One of the documents is the Memorandum of Understanding between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and Hungary’s Ministry of Interior in the field of water resources management.

The memorandum was signed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev and Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Péter Szijjártó.

Another document - the Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary on animal health was signed by the chairman of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan Goshgar Tahmazli and Peter Szijjártó.

In addition, the rector of the Azerbaijan University of Languages Kamal Abdulla and Peter Szijjártó signed an agreement on the teaching of the Hungarian language and culture.

At the end of the meeting, a protocol was inked by Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev and Péter Szijjártó.

News.Az