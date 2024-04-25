Azerbaijan-Hungary trade turnover grows by 40% - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Hungary increased by 40 percent, Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a meeting with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani minister also hailed the positive results of the activity of the intergovernmental commissions between the two countries.

News.Az