Azerbaijan, IAEA discuss cooperation prospects

Azerbaijan’s Acting Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano.

Elmar Mammadyarov hailed the fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the International Atomic Energy Agency, saying the work and support of IAEA is highly appreciated by Azerbaijan, according to AzerTag.

The sides emphasized the importance of the completed 22 and 9 ongoing projects in Azerbaijan within the framework of the Technical Cooperation Program with IAEA. They noted that these projects are important for capacity building of relevant institutions. The IAEA 's support for establishment and operation of National Research Reactor of Azerbaijan and training provided for Azerbaijani experts was hailed at the meeting. Pointing to the peaceful use of nuclear technology they exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in the field of healthcare, agriculture and oil industry.

Touching upon the safety of nuclear reactors, Elmar Mammadyarov stressed that operation of Metsamor NPP in Armenia which continues to use old Chornobyl technology endangers the region with potential nuclear risks and threats. Saying that Metsamor NPP of Armenia remains source for illegal smuggling of nuclear and radioactive materials, Elmar Mammadyarov noted the importance of taking necessary measures by IAEA in this regard in line with the nuclear security concept.

The sides exchanged views on international nuclear security, use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and a number of other issues of mutual interest.

