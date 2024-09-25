Azerbaijan, IAEA ink technical cooperation agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have signed the Country Programme Framework (CPF) for technical cooperation with IAEA for 2024-2029.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during a meeting held on the sidelines the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry’s press service.The agreement defines mutually agreed priority development needs and interests to be supported through technical cooperation activities.“Azerbaijan strongly supports nuclear safety and security and international cooperation to strengthen it, emphasizing the indispensable role of the IAEA verification system in non-proliferation and peaceful use of the nuclear energy,” the ministry said.The IAEA plays a vital role as the foremost global platform for scientific and technical collaboration in the nuclear field. Since its establishment in 1957, this independent international organization has worked within the UN framework to promote the peaceful use of nuclear technology while ensuring its safe application.Headquartered at the Vienna International Centre in Austria, the IAEA works closely with its 164 member states and global partners to advance nuclear energy's safe, secure, and peaceful use. Its Secretariat is made up of around 2,500 professionals from over 100 countries, providing expertise across a wide range of disciplines.

News.Az