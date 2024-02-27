Azerbaijan, ICC discuss COP29 preparations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President–Designate Mukhtar Babayev has met with Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) John Denton, News.Az reports.

The discussions revolved around the preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be hosted by Azerbaijan this year. They also explored potential opportunities for future cooperation.

News.Az