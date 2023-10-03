Azerbaijan, ICESCO discuss development of AI cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has discussed the development of cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence with the World Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

On the sidelines of the 74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev held a meeting with ICESCO Director General Salim Al-Malik, the ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to the development of cooperation with ISESCO in initiatives implemented to achieve sustainable development with the application of advanced technologies in Azerbaijan.

The International Astronautical Congress has been held annually since 1950 under the auspices of the International Academy of Astronautics and the International Institute of Space Law with the support of the International Astronautical Federation.

The history of the International Astronautical Congress in Azerbaijan dates back to 1973. On the initiative of national leader Heydar Aliyev, the 24th International Astronautical Congress was held in Azerbaijan on October 7-13, 1973 under the motto "Space Research - Penetration of Science and Technology", thus Baku became the first city in South Caucasus to organize this event. And Baku won the right to host the most prestigious event of the space industry for the second time at the General Assembly of the International Astronautical Federation in Washington DC on October 25-29, 2019.

News.Az