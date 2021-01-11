Azerbaijan, ICESCO discuss prospects for cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Culture Anar Karimov has met with Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik in Baku to discuss the current state of and prospects for cooperation between the country and the organization.

Minister Anar Karimov highlighted the importance of the long-term cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICESCO. The minister emphasized the significance of this cooperation for Azerbaijan.

Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik thanked Minister Karimov for the meeting and expressed his confidence that relations between the organization and Azerbaijan would continue to develop and include new elements. He hailed the role of Azerbaijan’s leadership in developing these relations.

News.Az