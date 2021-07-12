Azerbaijan, ICRC hold seminars on int’l humanitarian law for servicemen
- 12 Jul 2021 16:30
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 163193
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-icrc-hold-seminars-on-intl-humanitarian-law-for-servicemen Copied
In accordance with the Action Plan for 2021, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense jointly with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) held seminars on international humanitarian law for servicemen.
During the seminars, members of the ICRC office in Azerbaijan made speeches on various topics for the military personnel and responded to the questions, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.