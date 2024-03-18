Azerbaijan identifies remains of one of victims found in Khojaly mass grave

One individual, whose remains were unearthed in a mass grave in Azerbaijan’s liberated Khojaly district, have been identified, Orkhan Rzayev, Deputy Head of the Department of Criminalistics and Information Technologies of the Prosecutor General’s Office, said on Monday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a briefing, Rzayev noted that nine people's identities have already been determined from the remains discovered in the mass grave.

"The identity of one more person - a resident of Khojaly Shiraslan Najafov (born in 1952) has been established," he added.

The number of discovered remains in the mass grave in Khojaly has reached 18. At the current stage of forensic genetic examination, the identities of nine people have been established.

News.Az