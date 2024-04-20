Azerbaijan, IEA discuss energy efficiency and cooperation within COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has met with Deputy Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Mary Burce Warlick on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, News.Az reports.

The meeting focused on bilateral collaboration in the field of energy and cooperation within COP29, as well as the creation of renewable energy production capacity in Azerbaijan, their integration into the grid, the use of offshore wind energy and innovations regarding the implementation of green energy corridor projects in various areas.

The two also discussed actions undertaken by Azerbaijan towards energy efficiency and emissions reduction, joining the " Global Renewables And Energy Efficiency Pledge" and "Global Methane Pledge" initiatives.

The sides also exchanged views on the COP29 agenda priorities, including the adoption of new global collective financial quantified goal and Azerbaijan’s activities to promote the updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) and intensive cooperation with the IEA in this context.

News.Az