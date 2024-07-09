Azerbaijan, IEA to hold third high-level dialogue on energy, climate

+ ↺ − 16 px

The third high-level "International Energy Agency (IEA)-COP29" dialogue is scheduled for September in New York, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President-Designate, has announced.

“The previous IEA-COP29 dialogue with the participation of the head of the agency, Fatih Birol, took place in June in London. Our next meeting will be in this format, i.e. the third high-level dialogue will be held in New York in September this year,” Babayev noted.The dialogues, co-chaired by Birol and Babayev in close partnership with the secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, are aimed at continuing to form an international consensus on ways to develop energy, reduce industry emissions to zero and limit global warming to 1.5°C.The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Baku in November 2024. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.

News.Az