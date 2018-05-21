Azerbaijan, ILO mull cooperation - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Guy Ryder.

According to Oxu.Az, Guy Ryder stressed that he is visiting Azerbaijan for the first time and is deeply satisfied with this visit.

The general director stressed that the organization he heads successfully cooperates with Azerbaijan, expressing the hope that this visit will contribute to the strengthening of ties.

President Ilham Aliyev touched upon the importance of cooperation between the International Labor Organization and Azerbaijan, expressing confidence about its successful continuation.

News.Az

