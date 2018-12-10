Azerbaijan implementing great work to develop agriculture – assistant to president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Large-scale activity is being carried out in Azerbaijan for the development of the agriculture sector, however, much work remains to be done, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for Agriculture Policy Issues Azer Amiraslanov said.

He was speaking Dec. 10 at the AgTech and Green Energy Forum, being held in Baku under the slogan "Innovations for a Green Future", Trend reports.

He noted that according to the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, projects are being implemented in the country using innovative technologies in the field of agriculture.

“We should apply innovative technologies in villages,” he said. “One of the main conditions for sustainable development is the development of sources of alternative, renewable energy and bioenergy. Among other things, the main task is to protect the environment and the ecosystem. The agriculture sector is considered one of the important directions in the country’s development, because this sector plays a special role in the diversification of the economy, providing the population with food, the development of districts, reducing poverty, addressing social problems and other issues.”

Amiraslanov stressed that considering all this, President Ilham Aliyev pays such attention to the development of the agriculture sector.

“Over the past 50 years, the agriculture sector has gone a long way of development,” he said. “If earlier, this sphere was given special attention by less developed countries, now this sector has become a sector that requires major investments and is based on sophisticated innovative technologies. Now, developed countries are also paying special attention to this area. In the 60s-70s of the 20th century, the term “green revolution” entered the international lexicon.”

The two-day international forum, AgTech and Green Energy Forum, being held under the slogan "Innovations for a Green Future", kicked off in Baku. About 700 people, including diplomatic delegations from 20 countries, experts from 16 countries and founders of 15 startups from Israel, the US, Estonia and other countries attend the event organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Energy.

The forum is designed to help agriculture and energy sectors to develop a roadmap and create an innovative ecosystem in Azerbaijan that will help introduce modern technologies and new energy sources.

News.Az

