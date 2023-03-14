Azerbaijan ‘important platform’ for discussing global problems: AIR Center chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has become an important platform for discussing global and international problems, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a briefing held ahead of an international conference themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges”, News.Az reports.

Shafiyev noted that the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku regularly hosts international events. “The next meeting themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges” will be held on the occasion of March 15 - International Day to Combat Islamophobia,” he said.

The AIR Center chairman recalled that last year, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution proclaiming March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

“One year passes since the adoption of the resolution, and on this occasion, an international scientific conference will be held in Azerbaijan,” he said.

Shafiyev added that the conference will focus on the rise of Islamophobia, and discrimination in the world, as well as the policy of Western countries towards the Islamic world.

News.Az