Azerbaijan important trade partner of Russia in South Caucasus - minister

Azerbaijan is an important trade and economic partner of Russia in the South Caucasus, Minister of International and Foreign Economic Affairs of Russia’s Sverdl

He noted that about 50 percent of Russia’s trade with the countries of the region accounts for Azerbaijan - about 700 companies with Russian capital operate in Azerbaijan.

“In turn, the Sverdlovsk region is seriously interested in further building trade and economic ties with partners in Azerbaijan,” he said. “We are the second biggest region in Russia in terms of development of non-energy exports, we have big plans for expanding the economy, we are developing and intend to further strengthen cooperation in business sphere with partners in Azerbaijan. We plan to invite all businessmen of Azerbaijan who want to work in Russia. We have all the opportunities for successful development of business. Metallurgy is the basis of our economy, and we are ready to supply medical equipment to Azerbaijan. We hope to establish cooperation in the field of equipment supply as well.”

