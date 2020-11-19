Azerbaijan imposes new restrictions amid spike in COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rendering of on-site services will be suspended in Azerbaijan from 00:00 (GMT+4) November 21 through 06:00 (GMT+4) December 28 with the exception of vital services such as the activity of pharmacies and grocery stores, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Thursday.

The special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 06:00 December 28, 2020, to prevent the spread of coronavirus and its possible consequences

News.Az