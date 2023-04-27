Azerbaijan improves combat skills of armored vehicles crews (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan for 2023, approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov training classes are carried out to improve the combat skills of crews of armored personnel carriers (APC), the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

In the classes, held on combined-arms range, the APC crews performed practical exercises on driving and shooting.

Overcoming various obstacles in difficult terrain, the tasks on driving combat vehicles, as well as on shooting from armored vehicles were successfully accomplished.

The main objectives of the classes are to develop the individual skills of military personnel and further increase the combat capability of the units.

News.Az