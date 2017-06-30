Azerbaijan improves its position in UEFA rating

+ ↺ − 16 px

The successful start of the Azerbaijani football clubs in the Europa League has influenced the UEFA rating.

According to Oxu.Az, the victory of "Zire" and "Inter" brought 0,500 points to the country. Now Azerbaijan has 15.250 points and takes the 23rd place.

Bulgaria (15,625) is ahead of it.

It should be reminded that Azerbaijan completed the 2016/17 euro-season on the 26th place.

