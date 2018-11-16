Azerbaijan improves its position in WEC ranking

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has improved its position in WEC ranking, taking the 27th place among 125 countries of the world with the best energy system according to the data of the "Energy Trilemma Index" for 2018, compiled by the World Energy Council, AZERTAC reports.

In 2017, Azerbaijan took the 31st place among 125 world countries. The index assesses the efforts of 125 countries, given their ability to provide a stable energy system in three ways: “energy security” (data on the effective organization of primary energy supplies from national and foreign sources, the reliability of energy infrastructure and the ability of energy suppliers to meet current and future demand), “accessibility” energy (universal availability and financial accessibility), "environmental sustainability" (measuring overall efficiency in achieving a sustainable combination of policy and balance, it highlights how well countries manage trade-offs).

This year, Denmark once again won first place (It took the first place in the field of energy security, 12th in terms of energy availability, and fourth in terms of environmental sustainability), ahead of Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the UK, Slovenia, Germany, New Zealand, Norway and France. Of the regional countries, Turkey ranked 44th, Russia – 59th, Georgia – 69th, Kazakhstan – 72nd, Iran – 81st. Niger ranked the last place.

Azerbaijan is one of the energy-rich countries of South Caucasus with advanced energy infrastructure, fossil-fuel resources and energy system, providing itself needed capacity.

The energy security of Azerbaijan is formed by the principles of the reliable energy supply of strategic and important objects, security of the pipelines, diversification of energy sources, considerate of environmental requirements and efficient usage of energy resources

It should be noted that the World Energy Council is the largest international energy non-profit organization. It is a UN-accredited body dealing with energy issues, as well as the largest impartial community that includes more than 3,000 public and private organizations from almost 100 countries around the world. The main goal of this organization is to promote sustainable supply and use of energy for the greatest benefit of all people.

News.Az

