Azerbaijan improves position in Global Competitiveness Report

Azerbaijan has improved its position in the Global Competitiveness Report published by the World Economic Forum, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan has taken the 58th place among 141 countries.

The country climbed up 11 steps in 2019, improving its position by 2.7 points (total score - 62.7 points).

The rating is compiled according to 12 pillars, and in terms of intellectual property, the first pillar – “Institutions” is important.

In terms of the "Institutions" pillar, Azerbaijan ranked 49th, "Infrastructure" - 38th, "Product market" - 23rd, "Labor market" – 21st, "Business dynamism" - 23rd.

Azerbaijan improved positions for the year regarding 8 out of 12 pillars, while the country’s positions decreased in terms of 3 pillars and remained unchanged in terms of 1 pillar.

News.Az

